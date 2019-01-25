Technology News
January 25, 2019 / 3:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four players apply to take part in German 5G auction

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - People speak before the first demonstration of the technology 5G in Lisbon, Portugal June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Four companies have applied to take part in Germany’s auction of fifth-generation mobile licences, the BNetzA federal network agency said on Friday, as the deadline for submissions expired.

Existing operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland filed submissions, as did 1&1 Drillisch, a unit of United Internet, Handelsblatt reported, citing BNetzA sources.

The auction of spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands will begin in the second half of March, BNetzA said, adding it would take a quick decision on determining whether the applicants are eligible to take part.

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

