Four players apply to take part in German 5G auction

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Four companies have applied to take part in Germany’s auction of fifth-generation mobile licences, the BNetzA federal network agency said on Friday, as the deadline for submissions expired.

Existing operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland filed submissions, as did 1&1 Drillisch, a unit of United Internet, Handelsblatt reported, citing BNetzA sources.

The auction of spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands will begin in the second half of March, BNetzA said, adding it would take a quick decision on determining whether the applicants are eligible to take part.