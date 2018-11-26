German regulator gets green light for 5G auctions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s network regulator cleared the final hurdle for its plan to auction fifth-generation mobile licenses on Monday after winning the backing of its advisory board for the blueprint it published earlier this month.

The BNetzA said it was opening applications for the 5G auctions. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 25 and the auctions will start in the first quarter of 2019, the head of the regulator, Jochen Homann, said in a statement.