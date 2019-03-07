German regulator says 5G security requirements to apply to all vendors

FILE PHOTO: A 5G sign is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s federal network regulator set new security criteria on Thursday for vendors supplying equipment for 5G networks, saying the same rules should apply to all providers and toughening scrutiny of gear used in critical infrastructure.

The criteria, updated following a national debate over whether to heed U.S. calls to ban Huawei Technologies on national security grounds, made no mention of the Chinese company.

Instead, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) stressed that critical equipment should only be used after scrutiny and certification by Germany’s BSI federal cybersecurity watchdog.

“Critical core components may only be procured from trustworthy vendors and manufacturers,” the BNetzA said in a statement.