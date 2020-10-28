Germany expects Thai king to not violate international law: foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn leaves a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23, 2020. Picture taken October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thailand has repeatedly assured Germany that the Thai king is not conducting government business while in Germany, a spokeswoman of the foreign office in Berlin said on Wednesday.

“The German government assumes and expects that no decisions are taken out of Germany that violate German law, international law or human rights regulations,” the spokeswoman added.

In Bangkok, protesters had marched to the German embassy on Monday to present a petition to Berlin to investigate the king’s use of his powers while in the European nation where he spends long stretches of time.