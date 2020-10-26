German government warns Thai king not to conduct politics from Germany

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is continuing to look into the behaviour of Thailand’s king, who tends to spend long stretches of time in Bavaria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, as opposition protests in Thailand gain speed.

“We are monitoring this long-term,” Maas said. “It will have immediate consequences if there are things that we assess to be illegal.”

In Bangkok, protesters planned to march to the German embassy on Monday to present a petition to Berlin to investigate the king’s use of his powers while in the European nation.

The German government has said it would be unacceptable for him to conduct politics from Germany.