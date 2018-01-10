Probe dropped of German teen suspected of shooting toy gun at Thai king

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have dropped an investigation of a then 14-year-old boy who was suspected of shooting plastic bullets at the King of Thailand from a toy gun near Munich last summer, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

Bavarian prosecutors looked into the incident, which occurred while King Maha Vajiralongkorn was cycling near Munich, but dropped the probe after an assessment by state police showed the shots were not fired with the intention of harming anyone.

The king, a regular visitor to Bavaria, was not injured.

The boy and a second youth, who was 13 at the time and too young to be investigated, testified that they had been competing to see which of them could hit someone first with their air soft pistols.

They did not intend to hurt anyone and did not know who they were shooting at, Der Spiegel said.

Bavarian prosecutors could not be immediately reached for comment.

The two youths were suspected of having fired the gun from a garden or house window at a group of cyclists that included the king and his entourage. Later, more shots were allegedly fired at the king’s car in the small town of Erding, some 35 km (22 miles) from Munich, prosecutors said in June.

At the time, prosecutors said the king’s household had no interest in charges being brought in the case.

The king ascended the throne after the death in October 2016 of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who had reigned for seven decades.