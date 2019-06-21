Vendors plan to seek compensation from German government over thwarted toll: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - The companies that were set to operate the German motorway vignette scheme scuppered by a European Court ruling earlier this week plan to demand 300 million euros ($339.21 million) compensation from Berlin, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The magazine said that the vendor companies had expected to make some 2 billion euros in profit from the scheme, which the EU’s highest court ruled discriminatory against drivers from neighboring countries.

The German Transport Ministry was attempting to reduce the size of the claims the government faced, Der Spiegel added.

A CTS Eventim spokesman said the company was bound to secrecy regarding the content of the contract, including statements on protective provisions designed to present financial loss.

The Transport Ministry said on Wednesday it had canceled its contracts with the companies on Tuesday evening. Asked about the possible costs for German taxpayers, the ministry said a task force was looking into the matter.