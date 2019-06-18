World News
June 18, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU court ruling rejecting German road toll is surprising: car lobby

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The EU top court ruling that a planned German highway toll breaches EU law is surprising, Germany’s VDA car industry association said on Tuesday.

The European Court of Justice earlier on Tuesday backed a challenge from Austria, which said Berlin’s plan to put the economic burden of the toll on drivers from EU countries while giving German car owners a tax relief over the same amount, was discrimination.

In a statement following the court’s decision, VDA said it expected the German government to make sure that there would be no additional charges for German car owners.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below