EU court ruling rejecting German road toll is surprising: car lobby

BERLIN (Reuters) - The EU top court ruling that a planned German highway toll breaches EU law is surprising, Germany’s VDA car industry association said on Tuesday.

The European Court of Justice earlier on Tuesday backed a challenge from Austria, which said Berlin’s plan to put the economic burden of the toll on drivers from EU countries while giving German car owners a tax relief over the same amount, was discrimination.

In a statement following the court’s decision, VDA said it expected the German government to make sure that there would be no additional charges for German car owners.