June 19, 2019 / 8:27 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Germany cancels road toll contracts with companies after EU court ruling

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has canceled its contracts with the companies charged with setting up a highway toll systems for cars, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday after the EU’s highest court ruled that the plan breached European Union law.

German ticket operator CTS Eventim and Austrian road systems specialist Kapsch TrafficCom were awarded a 2-billion-euro ($2.24 billion) contract in December to operate the toll.

Asked about possible damage for German taxpayers, the transport ministry spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa

