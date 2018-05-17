Rare tornado leaves trail of destruction in western Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction in the area west of Duesseldorf and injuring at least two people, officials said on Thursday.

A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado last night hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf, Germany, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Several houses were severely damaged while dozens of trees fell on cars, forcing police to cordon off roads to the town of Boisheim, a district spokesman said.

A motorist was seriously injured and a firefighter suffered an electric shock, the spokesman added. Police also said one person was seriously injured.

The tornado on Wednesday hit several towns.