FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German trains collide near Duesseldorf, several people injured
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

German trains collide near Duesseldorf, several people injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Several people were injured in a train crash on Tuesday near the German city of Duesseldorf, fire department and police spokesmen said.

Rescue personnel stand by a damaged carriage at the site of train crash in Meerbusch, Germany December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said a passenger train of the regional provider National Express drove into a freight train from DB Cargo about 1830 GMT in the town of Meerbusch.

The Meerbusch fire department said up to 150 passengers were on the train and that 5 people suffered injuries.

A police spokesman earlier had told German broadcaster ARD that about 50 people had been injured in the train crash.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Angela Merkel had been briefed on the situation.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.