German court rejects damages claims against major truckmakers

MUNICH (Reuters) - A court in the German city of Munich on Friday rejected claims for damages by transport companies against several major truckmakers, including Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and MAN (MANG.DE), in relation to a cartel case.

It was inadmissible that freight haulers mandated a litigation financing company to seek damages from the companies, judge Gesa Lutz said. The ruling can be appealed.

The EU’s antitrust authority in 2016 had slapped fines on several truckmakers for colluding to fix prices.

More than 3,000 haulers are now seeking damages with a combined value of more than 800 million euros ($877 million).