ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed bilateral ties and the situation in Syria during a phone call on Wednesday, a presidential source said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Erdogan and Merkel pledged determination to strengthen bilateral ties and discussed their planned meeting in Berlin at the end of September, the source also said.