in 2 months
Erdogan events in Germany outside G20 would be 'inappropriate': Gabriel
June 29, 2017 / 7:52 AM / in 2 months

Erdogan events in Germany outside G20 would be 'inappropriate': Gabriel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel gestures during a joint news conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 25, 2017.Mohamad Torokman/File Photo

KRASNODAR, Russia (Reuters) - The German government believes it would be inappropriate for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to make public appearances in Germany outside the G20 summit given current tensions between the two NATO allies, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Gabriel told reporters traveling with him in Russia that Turkey had officially requested permission on Wednesday for Erdogan to address Turkish citizens living in Germany during his visit, despite his express advice to Ankara two weeks ago to skip a formal request.

Gabriel said the German government did not want Turkish citizens and dual nationals living in Germany to be riled up.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

