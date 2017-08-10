FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says German lawmakers to visit air base in Konya on Sept. 8
August 10, 2017 / 9:47 AM / in 2 days

Turkey says German lawmakers to visit air base in Konya on Sept. 8

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A delegation of German lawmakers, accompanied by a senior NATO official, will visit German soldiers serving at an air base in Turkey on Sept. 8 as part of a NATO trip, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said details of the planned visit to the base in Konya, in the central Anatolian region, were still being discussed at NATO.

A row over access to German soldiers at Turkish bases has heightened tensions between the NATO allies and fueled a wider row. Ankara's repeated refusals to allow lawmakers visit German soldiers at Turkey's Incirlik air base prompted Berlin to relocate those troops to Jordan.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

