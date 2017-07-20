Germany's Merkel backs Foreign Minister's measures against Turkey

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel views a series of measures targeting Turkey that were announced by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday as necessary and unavoidable, her spokesman said in a tweet.

"Merkel: The measures announced by the Foreign Minister against Turkey are necessary and unavoidable," government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted.

Earlier, Gabriel cast doubt on Turkey's aspirations to join the EU. He also said Berlin could no longer guarantee German corporate investment in Turkey and issued new travel advice warning of risks to German citizens there.