Turkey will take two steps if Germany takes one to normalize relations - foreign minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey, whose relations with Germany have soured in recent months, will take two steps to normalize bilateral relations if Germany takes one step, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a television interview on Monday.

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives at a meeting to discuss the Rohingya situation during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

He was speaking after Germany’s Angela Merkel secured a fourth term as chancellor in an election which saw her support slide and the far right making significant gains.

“Germany should learn from its mistakes,” Cavusoglu told broadcaster A Haber when asked about ties between the two countries, which have been hit by disagreements on a range of political and security issues.