September 28, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel aims with Turkey's Erdogan for Syria meeting in October

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she agreed with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to aim for holding a four-way meeting in October to discuss the situation of the rebel-held Syrian region of Idlib.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan address a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We also talked about Idlib and we will talk in more depth tomorrow. We are in favor of there being a four way meeting between the Turkish president, the Russian President, the French president and me,” Merkel said in a joint news conference with Erdogan in Berlin.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Joseph Nasr, Writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
