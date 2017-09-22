FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany limits export guarantees for Turkey trade amid rift
September 22, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a month ago

Germany limits export guarantees for Turkey trade amid rift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has capped the amount of “Hermes” export guarantees it provides for trade with Turkey at 1.5 billion euros ($1.80 billion), a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, as a rift between the two NATO powers deepens.

European Union (R) and Turkish flags fly at the business and financial district of Levent in Istanbul, Turkey September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The “Hermes” guarantees provide German government protection for German companies when foreign debtors fail to pay.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is seeking re-election on Sunday, has vowed to restrict trade with Turkey to pressure it into releasing around a dozen German or Turkish-German citizens arrested in recent months on political grounds.

Bilateral relations, already strained, have soured further over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on opponents following a failed coup last year. Germany and its partners in the European Union say the crackdown and a referendum that granted Erdogan sweeping powers undermine Turkish democracy.

“The government has agreed to limit so-called Hermes debt guarantees for business with Turkey to a total amount of 1.5 billion euros for 2017,” a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Germany is the second biggest foreign investor in Turkey, with investments totaling more than 13.3 billion euros ($15.9 billion) since 1980, according to the German foreign ministry.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
