BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has an interest in an economically stable Turkey, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that she also wanted to discuss critical issues such as human rights during her upcoming talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

A German-Turkish combined flag is seen as supporters await the arrival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan near the Adlon Hotel in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch