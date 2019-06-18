Putin knows we want Ukraine gas transit to continue, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that he is aware of Germany’s demand that Ukraine continues to transport gas to Europe after the opening of the Nordstream 2 pipeline, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

“I have repeatedly said to the Russian president that for me the issue of Ukraine being a transit country for gas is essential, so very, very important and President Putin has always stressed to me that he understands that,” she said at a news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.