World News
June 18, 2019 / 12:41 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Putin knows we want Ukraine gas transit to continue, says Merkel

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that he is aware of Germany’s demand that Ukraine continues to transport gas to Europe after the opening of the Nordstream 2 pipeline, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

“I have repeatedly said to the Russian president that for me the issue of Ukraine being a transit country for gas is essential, so very, very important and President Putin has always stressed to me that he understands that,” she said at a news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below