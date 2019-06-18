Merkel: Will only lift Russia sanctions if Ukraine's sovereignty restored

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that western sanctions against Russia would not be lifted unless Ukraine’s sovereignty was restored.

Merkel said she and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had discussed the Minsk peace agreement, adding: “As long as there is no progress on this front, the sanctions cannot be lifted and the sanctions related to Crimea can only be lifted if Crimea returns to Ukraine.”