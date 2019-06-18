World News
June 18, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Merkel: Will only lift Russia sanctions if Ukraine's sovereignty restored

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that western sanctions against Russia would not be lifted unless Ukraine’s sovereignty was restored.

Merkel said she and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had discussed the Minsk peace agreement, adding: “As long as there is no progress on this front, the sanctions cannot be lifted and the sanctions related to Crimea can only be lifted if Crimea returns to Ukraine.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

