Merkel, Zelenskiy spoke about gas transit from Russia via Ukraine: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by telephone on Wednesday and both stressed the need for an agreement to be reached quickly on future gas transit from Russia through Ukraine, the German chancellor’s spokesman said.

Ukraine wants a long-term gas transit contract with Russia based on European standards, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday, adding Kiev would not agree to a short-term deal that Moscow seeks.