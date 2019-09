U.S. President Donald Trump talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Iran and trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a German government spokesman said on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.