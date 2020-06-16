Germany has no detailed information about U.S. troop withdrawals: Maas

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany has not received any detailed information from the United States about troop withdrawals, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday during a visit to Warsaw.
Maas also said U.S soldiers presence on German soil is key for German and U.S. defence.
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, a senior U.S. official said earlier in June.
