Germany has no detailed information about U.S. troop withdrawals: Maas

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas delivers a statement after talks with EU Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany June 15, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany has not received any detailed information from the United States about troop withdrawals, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday during a visit to Warsaw.

Maas also said U.S soldiers presence on German soil is key for German and U.S. defence.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cut the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, a senior U.S. official said earlier in June.