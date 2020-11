German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), following video consultations with the premiers of Germany's 16 federal states, at Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 16, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe needs to contribute more to the transatlantic partnership once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

This applies to defence as well as science and global diplomatic efforts, she added.