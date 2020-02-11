German conservative lawmakers back compromise on 5G: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling conservatives have backed a position paper on 5G mobile networks that recommends tougher rules on foreign vendors while stopping short of banning China’s Huawei, sources said.

The document was drafted by Christian Democrat leaders to address the concerns of party rebels who see Huawei as a threat to national security. It is intended to lay the ground for Merkel’s coalition government to adopt a common position on 5G after months of divisive debate.