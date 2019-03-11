U.S. says allies' use of untrusted vendors could affect data sharing

FILE PHOTO: A 5G sign is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Berlin on Monday said use of untrusted vendors by allies in their 5G mobile networks could jeopardize future sharing of intelligence by the U.S. government.

An embassy spokesman declined to comment on a letter which the Wall Street Journal said the Trump administration had sent to Berlin, warning that it would scale back data-sharing with German security agencies if China’s Huawei Technologies Co. got a role in Germany’s next-generation mobile infrastructure.

However, he said, use of untrusted vendors in allies’ networks could raise questions about the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive communications with a country, and with its allies. “This could in the future jeopardize nimble cooperation and some sharing of information,” he said.