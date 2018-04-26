FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:16 AM / in 35 minutes

Macron's Iran plan would add elements to nuclear deal: German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Proposals presented by French President Emmanuel Macron on Iran’s nuclear deal are based on the existing international agreement but would add some new elements, a senior German official said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a town hall meeting with students at George Washington University in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Speaking before Chancellor Angela Merkel heads to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump who has said he is not happy with the pact and may pull out of it, the official said:

“The premise of Macron’s proposal is that the agreement remains in its existing form and additional elements come on top.”

The official added: “In our view this agreement should be maintained.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

