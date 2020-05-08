Merkel, Trump agree in phone call to keep memory of WW2 horrors alive

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand in front of a wreath during a Victory in Europe Day 75th anniversary ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Friday marked the end of World War Two in Europe 75 years ago, a German government spokesman said.

“Both commemorated the millions of victims and the immeasurable suffering caused by the war unleashed by Nazi Germany,” the spokesman said. “They agreed that it was important to keep the memory of the war and its horrors alive.”

Merkel emphasized the special importance of U.S. support for Germany after WW2 and the deep ties between the two countries that developed after, the spokesman added.