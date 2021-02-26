Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Germany says there is exchange with U.S. on Nord Stream 2

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is an exchange between the U.S. government and Germany regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday without giving details.

Germany and Russia say Nord Stream 2 is just a commercial project. Washington has long argued the pipeline will dangerously increase Russian leverage over Europe. New U.S. President Joe Biden believes it is a “bad deal for Europe”.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

