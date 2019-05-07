Pompeo cancels Berlin trip at last minute

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the Arctic Council summit at the Lappi Areena in Rovaniemi, Finland May 7, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a planned visit to Berlin on Tuesday, a U.S. Embassy spokesman said, citing scheduling reasons.

“Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues. We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The Secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon,” the U.S. Embassy cited a State Department spokesperson as saying.