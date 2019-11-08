Pompeo says NATO needs to change, or risk becoming obsolete

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO needs to grow and change or else the alliance runs the risk of becoming obsolete, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“Seventy years on NATO now, it needs to grow and change. It needs to confront the realities of today and the challenges of today,” Pompeo said during a question and answer session after giving a speech in Berlin.

“If nations believe that they can get the security benefit without providing NATO the resources that it needs, if they don’t live up to their commitments, there is a risk that NATO could become ineffective or obsolete,” he added.