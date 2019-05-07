U.S. cited "international security issues" for cancellation of Pompeo's Berlin visit: German source

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. administration cited “international security issues” as the reason for U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Berlin being canceled, a German government source told Reuters.
Pompeo had been due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in the German capital later on Tuesday.
Earlier, a U.S. Embassy spokesman cited scheduling reasons for the cancellation and quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying Pompeo looked forward to visiting Berlin soon.
