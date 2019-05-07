World News
May 7, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. cited "international security issues" for cancellation of Pompeo's Berlin visit: German source

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes his way to board a plane before departing from Rovaniemi Airport after attending the Arctic Council summit at the Lappi Areena in Rovaniemi, Finland May 7, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. administration cited “international security issues” as the reason for U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Berlin being canceled, a German government source told Reuters.

Pompeo had been due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in the German capital later on Tuesday.

Earlier, a U.S. Embassy spokesman cited scheduling reasons for the cancellation and quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying Pompeo looked forward to visiting Berlin soon.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

