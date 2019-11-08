Citing 'competition of values', Pompeo lays into Russia, China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia slays political opponents and China’s tactics would be “horrifyingly familiar” to former East Germans, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, describing free nations as being in a “competition of values” with unfree nations.

In a speech in Berlin on the lessons of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Pompeo said “the West - all of us - lost our way in the afterglow of that proud moment.”

“We thought could divert our resources away from alliances, and our militaries. We were wrong,” he said.

“Today, Russia – led by a former KGB officer once stationed in Dresden ‒ invades its neighbors and slays political opponents,” he said. “In China, the Chinese Communist Party is shaping a new vision of authoritarianism.”

“Let’s stand together in unity,” he concluded. “Let’s stand together as allies.”