August 27, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Merkel, Trump share concerns about Syrian developments: Merkel's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump share concerns about developments in Syria, especially the humanitarian situation in the region around Idlib, Merkel’s spokesman said after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the ARD Sommerinterview in Berlin, Germany, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Russia is called upon to act in a moderating manner on the Syrian government and prevent a further escalation,” Steffen Seibert said in a statement on Monday evening.

Seibert said the two leaders also spoke about Ukraine, the Western Balkans and trade, he said, without elaborating.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Toby Chopra

