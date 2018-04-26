Germany sees U.S. trade tariffs coming into force on May 1

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects U.S. tariffs on steel imports to take effect from May 1, when a temporary exemption expires, a senior German official said on Thursday before Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A German flag flutters next to the ships at the loading terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“May 1 is very close now. From today’s point of view, they will probably come,” the official said, adding that Germany still aimed to achieve a long-term delay for the introduction of tariffs.