Germany promises new U.S. secretary of state close cooperation

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wears a protective mask as he attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate closely on a broad range of issues including China and Iran’s nuclear capacity, the German Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

“In their first call, FM HeikoMaas complimented his new US colleague SecBlinken on his appointment,” the ministry said.

“Both agreed on cooperating closely on a broad range of issues such as China’s global role, the JCPoA, our joint engagement in Afghanistan and the fight against climate change.”

Under U.S. President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) - that imposed strict curbs on Tehran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. Trump instead reimposed sanctions.

Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has said the United States will rejoin the pact “if Iran resumes strict compliance” with the nuclear agreement.