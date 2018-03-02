FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 10:30 AM / in 20 hours

Merkel, Trump call for Syrian ceasefire to be implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a telephone call on Thursday that a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria must be implemented immediately.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Women's Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Slideshow (2 Images)

“Both agreed that the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian allies should promptly and fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 2401 (2018). This resolution demands an immediate ceasefire in Syria,” Merkel’s spokesman said on Friday.

“The chancellor and the president are also concerned about Russian President Putin’s latest remarks about arms developments and their negative impact on international arms control efforts,” spokesman Steffen Seibert added in a statement.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
