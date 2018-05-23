FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

German cabinet agrees compensation for utilities due to nuclear exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet agreed on Wednesday to grant compensation of up to around 1 billion euros to utilities RWE (RWEG.DE) and Vattenfall VATN.UL for income lost due to the nuclear phase out, the environment ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: RWE logo in Essen, Germany, March 14, 2017. Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

The move follows a Constitutional Court ruling in 2016 which stated that a decision in 2011 to decommission nuclear power stations by the end of 2022 violated some property rights, clearing the way to compensation but leaving the amount open.

    A draft law seen by Reuters was drawn up last month, stating that the amount would probably be in the high three-digit-million euros ballpark.

    Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

