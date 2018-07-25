/* Articles Without Native Ads */
July 25, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

German court jails Vietnamese man for helping kidnap ex-executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court sentenced a Vietnamese man on Wednesday to three years and ten months in jail for helping his country’s secret services to kidnap a former oil executive from a Berlin street last year and smuggle him back to Vietnam.

The man, identified by German authorities as Long N.H., had last week confessed to the court in Berlin that he had taken part in the Cold War-style abduction of former executive Trinh Xuan Thanh who has since been jailed for life in Vietnam.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

