April 9, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Lufthansa cancels half Tuesday's flights due to Verdi strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has canceled more than 800 flights planned for Tuesday, around half of its scheduled services, after public sector union Verdi said it was extending walkouts to airports.

FILE PHOTO - German airline Lufthansa sign is seen at the office building in Frankfurt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Most of the cancellations are short-haul services, but 58 long-haul flights have also been scrapped, Lufthansa said.

    Verdi, which is asking for a 6 percent pay rise for around 2.3 million employees in various public sector roles across Germany, earlier said ground staff and some fire services staff would be on strike on Tuesday at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

