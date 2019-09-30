Storm kills 1, disrupts rail traffic in northern Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A storm with heavy gusts disrupted rail traffic across northern Germany on Monday and a man was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle.

Long-distance rail services were halted on the Berlin-Hamburg and Berlin-Hanover lines among others, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

An ICE high-speed train hit a fallen tree east of Hanover, local newspaper Wolfsburger Nachrichten reported, injuring the train driver and damaging the overhead wires and several masts. 250 passengers left the train unharmed, it added.

In the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, a 41-year old man was trapped in his car and died after a tree fell on the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said. The man was driving close to the town of Wittenberg, about 85 km southwest of Berlin.

Official weather service DWD had warned in the morning of scattered gusts with speeds of up to 110 kph (68 kph) in northeast Germany.

The wind was expected to moderate later in the day.