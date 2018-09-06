Best is yet to come for DAX debutant Wirecard: CEO

ASCHHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - The best is yet to come for Wirecard, the German fintech company that has ousted Commerzbank from the blue-chip DAX index after rapid growth in its online payments business helped double its share price this year.

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, during a Reuters interview at the company's headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, Germany September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

CEO Markus Braun, hired in 2002 to turn around what was then a three-year-old startup that had been laid low by the dot-com crash, forecast that growth at the firm based in Aschheim, near Munich, would accelerate in the years ahead.

“Joining the DAX is just a step along the way,” the Austrian told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

“I believe that, in the next 10 years, our growth dynamics will put the growth of the past 10 years comfortably in the shade.”