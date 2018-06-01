FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wild animals that escaped German zoo have been found: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that escaped from a German zoo on Friday afternoon have been found, local media reported.

The animals escaped from a zoo in Lueneburg in western Germany after flooding caused by storms eroded fences, allowing them to break out, local authorities said. An escaped bear was found and had to be shot dead.

The other animals were found later on Friday by a drone inside the zoo compound, local media said.

Writing by Laura Dubois; Editing by Catherine Evans

