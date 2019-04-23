Medical gear group Getinge beats expectations, shares jump

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge reported on Tuesday a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter core profit and announced new restructuring measures, sending its shares up.

Profit before interest, tax, amortization and one-off items was up 23 percent from a year ago to 369 million crowns ($40 million) against a Reuters poll forecast for a 20 percent rise.

Getinge in the previous quarter saw core profit grow for the first time since the second quarter of 2017, news that has sent its long-battered shares higher this year.

The group has had a few turbulent years with setbacks ranging from earnings misses to costly quality control problems at plants. It is also subject to a fraud investigation in Brazil and lawsuits in the United States and Canada.

“The gross margin is continuing to move in the right direction sequentially and our operating expenses are declining in relation to sales,” CEO Mattias Perjos said.

Order intake at the maker of products for surgery, intensive care, infection control and sterilization grew 8 percent to 6.2 billion crowns, overshooting a mean forecast of 5.8 billion crowns.

Perjos said Getinge was gaining market share, with particularly strong growth in China, and repeated an outlook from January for organic sales growth in 2019 of 2 to 4 percent.

“However, we are not satisfied with the current level of operating expenses and thus have initiated a number of restructuring activities,” he said. “The measures are expected to start making a positive contribution to profitability in the second half of 2019.”

Getinge’s shares, which were down 3 percent ahead of the report, rose 10 percent by 0924 GMT, while the STOXX Europe health care index was nearly unchanged.

That took the shares’ year-to-date spike to 30 percent, against a 6 percent rise for the health care index.

Getinge in October made a 1.8 billion crown provision related to lawsuits in the United States and Canada against its surgical mesh business. It later agreed to sell the unit.

But it said on Tuesday the sale was off after regulatory approvals were not received. “The work is now proceeding to review the next step for the mesh business,” it said.