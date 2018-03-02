Getlink cheers Atlantia's entry in its capital

PARIS (Reuters) - Channel tunnel operator Getlink (GETP.PA) on Friday said it welcomed the purchase by Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) of a 15.49 percent stake in its capital as a sign of confidence.

FILE PHOTO: Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Channel tunnel operator Getlink, formerly known as Eurotunnel, poses before the company's 2017 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

“The arrival of Atlantia, a major player in the infrastructure world, is fantastic news, a sign of stability and very positive for our shareholders and our staff,” Getlink CEO Jacques Gounon said in a statement.

“This position shows great confidence in the future of Getlink and opens up very constructive opportunities for development,” he added.

Atlantia said on Friday it had bought a 15.49 percent stake in Getlink for over 1 billion euros, becoming the top investor in the operator of the tunnel between Britain and Continental Europe.