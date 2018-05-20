FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 20, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Harry Brumpton, Greg Roumeliotis

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is nearing a deal to merge its transportation business, which manufactures train engines, with Wabtec Corp (WAB.N), a U.S. maker of equipment for the rail industry, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A deal that could value the combined company at more than $20 billion could be announced as early as this week, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

    There is always a possibility that the deal talks, which center on using a tax-efficient structure called a Reverse Morris Trust, could collapse at the last minute, the sources cautioned.

    GE and Wabtec did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Reporting by Harry Brumpton and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.