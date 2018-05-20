Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is nearing a deal to merge its transportation business, which manufactures train engines, with Wabtec Corp (WAB.N), a U.S. maker of equipment for the rail industry, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A deal that could value the combined company at more than $20 billion could be announced as early as this week, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

There is always a possibility that the deal talks, which center on using a tax-efficient structure called a Reverse Morris Trust, could collapse at the last minute, the sources cautioned.

GE and Wabtec did not immediately respond to requests for comment.