June 7, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ride hailing firm Gett to raise $350 million: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based ride sharing app Gett is in the process of raising $350 million after plans to raise a larger sum of money did not pan out, Israeli news website Calcalist reported on Thursday.

Calcalist, a leading financial daily in Israel, reported that one reason Gett has had some trouble attracting investors is due to its relatively high valuation of $2 billion.

Gett Chief Executive Dave Waiser, asked about the Calcalist report on the sidelines of a Techcrunch conference, declined to comment.

    Gett, according to its website, has raised to date $640 million, including a $300 million investment from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in 2016. At the time Gett was valued at about $1 billion, Calcalist reported.

    Last year Gett bought U.S. rival Juno for $200 million.

    The Gett app lets customers book on-demand rides or pre-book rides for later.

    Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

